charleston, w.va. – TreeHouses is the latest exhibit to make its way to the Avampato Discovery Museum at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences, opening to the public on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The TreeHouses exhibit features dynamic, hands-on ways to delve into the roles that trees play in providing homes for all sorts of wild things.
TreeHouses will be on display at the Clay Center until May and is included in the cost of admission to the Clay Center ($12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, children 2 and under are free). The Clay Center is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
