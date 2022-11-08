Welch, W.Va. – The City of Welch will host its 104th annual Veterans Day parade, one of the county’s largest events of the year and the longest continuously running Veterans Day parade in the country, on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Sponsored by the McDowell County American Legion Post 8 in Welch, the parade is also supported by other community groups and businesses and includes floats, military vehicles, VFW Honor Guard and more.
Honored veterans featured on the reviewing stand include American Legion Auxiliary Unit 8 President Mary Spence; the WV American Legion Auxiliary District 6 president, Peggy Swartz; Jan Williams, McDowell County Post 8 commander, as well as the WV State Department American Legion Commanders Tom Hicks and Jim Dotson, of 40 & 8 Chef De Gare.
Steve Mooney is the director of operations for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance and is the featured parade speaker.
Mooney, a retired U.S. Army warrant officer, oversees 14 Benefits and Claims offices and a staff of 34, which include regional supervisors, veterans service officers and assistants. His department leads the state’s push to direct U.S. Veterans Affairs benefits and cash to West Virginia veterans. Last year, West Virginia veterans received more than $2.5 billion in assistance.
A native of Huntington and Marshall University alumnus, Mooney enlisted in the West Virginia Army National Guard in 1991. During his 23-year military career, Mooney’s service included operations in Egypt, Afghanistan, and Iraq. He received numerous awards, including the Combat Action Badge, Senior Parachutist Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, and Afghanistan and Iraq Campaign Medals. His unit awards include the Joint Meritorious and the Meritorious Unit Award. His foreign awards include the Egyptian, British, and United Arab Emirates Parachutist Badges.
Mooney joined the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance in 2017 as a veteran sService officer in the Huntington Claims Office. He was promoted in 2019 to deputy operations director and to operations director in 2021.
“Despite the many changes Welch and McDowell County has seen in the past 104 years, our commitment in the area to respecting our military service in West Virginia is a source of pride for me, and I hope it will continue indefinitely,” said Jan Williams, the American Legion Post 8 commander.
"I’m honored to lead the parade in 2022 and I look forwarding to attending the 105th celebration next year.”
