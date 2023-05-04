Cinco De Mayo has crept up on us, dear readers. Some of the basic ingredients for a good events column are food, drinks, and live entertainment, and this holiday is full of all three. There’s plenty going on this week, but let’s start with a few good reasons to enjoy a Mexican beer or two.
El Mariachi in Beaver is going all in for Cinco De Mayo this year. The upstairs bar will be open and both floors will be available for seating. They have two fantastic musical guests lined up to cover whatever time you might want to enjoy a delicious, authentic Mexican dinner. The Untrained Professionals play from 6 - 8 p.m. and then the Heavy Hitters go on from 8:30 - 10 p.m. There will be shirt giveaways, with specials on Mexican beer and margaritas all evening.
I’m not sure what the Pikeview Lounge in Beckley has planned, but they say that their Cinco De Mayo party will be the most unique one around. You can certainly expect margarita specials all evening, and you never know what kind of surprises they might have in store for you.
The Freefolk Brewery is celebrating this Mexican holiday with live music on the outdoor stage. Aura Rise will be performing at 7 p.m., and there will be margarita specials all evening. The Freefolk is an awesome venue for any event, and this one will be no exception.
l l l
Shawn Benfield has two shows this week on opposite ends of our reading area, so there’s no reason not to catch one of them. Friday, May 5, he will be in Summersville at the G.D.B. at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, May 6, he’s at the Skyline Pub in Ghent at 8 p.m.
l l l
Calacino’s in Beckley always has your back in the event department. On Friday, May 5, it’s JC Square, and on Saturday, May 6, it’s the Krista Hughes Band. The live music starts at 8 p.m. on both nights. Whichever of these entertaining shows you choose, I would suggest that you make it a dinner date. Calacino’s has updated their menu recently, adding things like a Cuban pizza and lobster ravioli. I have had both and recommend the same to you folks.
l l l
The Outpost at The New River Gorge is holding a Paint & Sip party on Saturday, May 6, from 6 - 8 p.m. Whiskey & Wine will be there providing some awesome live entertainment while you are fashioning your masterpiece, and will play until 9 p.m. Even if you don’t paint, it’s fun to show up and watch the creativity flow at these parties. Visit The Outpost on Facebook for more details.
l l l
Matt Deal will be gracing Maggie’s Pub in Fayetteville with his presence on Friday, May 5. He’s playing there from 7 - 10 p.m.
l l l
Jay Milam will be playing at the Cantrell Rafting Company in Fayetteville on Saturday, May 6, from 8 - 11 p.m.
l l l
The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill would like to announce that they are opening for the season this week. Thursday, May 4, will be the big day and you can expect to be reading more about them soon.
l l l
Jimmie’s Place in Beckley will have Stand-Up Comedy Night at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Dan Alten has been in 30 states on his current national tour. He has headlined all sorts of venues, from popular comedy clubs and art galleries to punk basement shows. He has recorded two albums, written a zine, and filmed a pilot for an Amazon Prime stand-up show. Dan said if you weren’t happy with his show, you can shoot a firework at him or spit in his car. Everything on the menu at Jimmie’s is delicious, so make an evening out of this event and grab dinner while you are there.
l l l
Ramp season is here, and I know that half of you are excited about it. The other half of you probably won’t allow them to be cooked in the house, so let Ace Adventure Resort help you get your fix. At 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, they will be holding their Fourth Annual Ramp It Up Festival at the Lost Paddle. Join them for a ramp-focused dining experience including traditional ramp dishes and contemporary ramp explorations. Menu items will include wood-fired ramp and potato pizza, ramp-o-roni rolls, ramp quiche, ramp meatloaf and much more. There will also be live music featuring Into The Fog and Andrew Adkins. Tickets start at $25, and you can secure your spot by visiting aceraft.com/rampfestival.
l l l
RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles in the Crossroads Mall is putting on the area’s first sci-fi/fantasy-themed convention. Join them on Saturday, May 6, from noon - 7 p.m. for Encounter-Con. There will be 30+ vendors of all sorts set up for you to browse. You can also visit their Facebook page to check updates on some planned actor meet and greets and much more. This will be a great opportunity to hang out with like-minded folks, and it’s only $10 per person.
l l l
What kind of events column would this be if I didn’t tell you that the 2023 rafting season is opening? May 6 and 7 mark the 41st Annual Ice-Breaker Weekend at River Expeditions. Enjoy the thrills and chills of the high water in West Virginia’s New River Gorge and kick off the rafting season opener in style. An $89 ticket includes whitewater rafting, a barbecue cookout afterward, two nights camping and light daily breakfast. You also get all access to the Ice-Breaker Party featuring music, dancing, games, and antics at The Red Dog River Saloon & Grill. You can call them for lodging and upgrade availability.
l l l
The Rusted Musket in Mullens will be having a Bike Night on Sunday, May 7. They have indoor/outdoor seating, cornhole, and a menu that you won’t believe. Don’t have a motorcycle? You don’t need one to get in on this party. Come by after 4 p.m. and take a look at the bikes that roll in, and enjoy some great company. Los Hombres will even be performing live, so put this one on your calendar.
l l l
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression are gearing up for a widespread tour this year, but you don’t have to wait until those dates are announced. Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs has secured them for a show on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m. Joslyn Hampton has cultivated her dynamic voice and performance skills in various backup roles and stage plays. She has teamed up with her stepfather, Marty Charters, who is a touring guitarist and songwriter. Marty has shared the stage with legends such as Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, and Van Morrison. The two of them have put together an extremely talented band that has headlined all sorts of festivals and clubs. Expect a hook-filled mix of funk and soul, mixed with guitar licks and even a saxophone. I checked these guys out online, and I assure you that you will be entertained and impressed. Tickets are only $12 in advance or $15 at the door.
I visited BDB last weekend and had a tough time choosing from their ample menu. I decided on the fried chicken club simply because it’s something you don’t often see on a menu. Besides the huge chunk of fried chicken breast, it comes on a brioche bun with ham, bacon, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun remoulade. I took a photo of mine for you, minus the lettuce and tomato, along with an order of sweet potato fries. I confess that I tried several of their delicious beers, so I’m not sure which one is pictured. BDB excels in every area, and you guys really need to give this place a try.
l l l
Don’t let the Cinco De Mayo festivities make you forget the regular go-to weekly events going on. Remember Monday is always Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing with live music. You can check their Facebook for updates on who is playing any given week. Tuesday is always free trivia night at Calacino’s. Test your knowledge for prizes starting at 7 p.m. If none of your friends are smart enough for trivia, maybe they would rather sing a song there on Wednesday for Karaoke Night. You could also try Wing It Wednesday at Fosters. They have a live DJ every week from 5 - 9 and Name That Tune games for prizes.
l l l
There really isn’t much you can’t do in our reading area this week. Have an authentic Mexican meal. Try a margarita. Go to a Bike Night. See some live music. Whatever you do, you will be making memories that will last a lifetime. Email me at events@register-herald.com if you have anything you would like to share with my readers, or meet me here next Thursday to see what I have dug up. Until then, stay entertained!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.