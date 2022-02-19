Saturday, Feb. 19
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner, $8, pinto beans, corn bread, cole slaw, drink, $5, hot dogs with the works, $1; for order and delivery call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Beckley United Pentecostal Church, 2230 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; Affected by Addiction?, all who have been afflicted by addiction or who are dealing with a loved one’s addiction; freedom service and experience deliverance, infilling and refreshing; 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene, 3221 East Main St., Oak Hill; GriefShare meetings; special help seminar and support group for those experiencing grief and loss; meetings every Monday; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for more information and cost of workbook call the church at 304-469-2904.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; will host their annual Celebration of Black History Service; theme, “Are We Mounting or Dismounting” Isaiah 40:31; speaker, Beckley’s Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock; 3 p.m.; for more information call the church at 304-253-3944.