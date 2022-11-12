Saturday, Nov. 13
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; whiting fish dinner, barbecue rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner and hot dogs for sale. For cost, orders and delivery call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Welcome Baptist Church, 206 Eighth St., Beckley; 103rd Church Anniversary Homecoming; speaker, Pastor Phillip E. Copney of First Baptist Church of North Beckley; 3 p.m., with dinner following service.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Bible Baptist Church, 2071 Robert C. Byrd Drive, MacArthur, free Thanksgiving meal, from 10 a.m. to noon. For anyone in need this Thanksgiving, you will be supplied with everything you need to cook a complete Thanksgiving meal at home. They are free to anyone in need while supplies last. Follow on Facebook at BBCBeckley.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Sophia United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Mabscott United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas Eve service by Raleigh Shared Ministries, a candlelight service of music and telling of the Christmas story with Communion; 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.