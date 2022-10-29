Saturday, Oct. 29
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner, BBQ Rib dinner, Fried Wing Ding dinner and hot dogs for sale. For cost, orders and delivery call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Tpk., Rainelle; Fall Revival; speaker, Brother Byron Fox; today, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Also Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m.; special singing nightly.
First Baptist Church of Mabscott, 105 Smith St., Mabscott; 98th Church Anniversary; theme “To God Be The Glory”; speaker Pastor Melvin Davis; 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Northgate Baptist Church, 301 Pinewood Dr., Beckley; Raleigh County Right to Life meeting 6:30 p.m., “Celebrate Life” after the defeat of Roe vs Wade House bill 302; guest speaker Delegate Kayla Kessinger to speak on Life after Roe; Baby Rowdey Williams along with his mother Audrey talking about Rowdey’s journey since his Spina Bifida surgery in her womb.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley; concert, The Primitive Quartet; 7 p.m. Tickets at the door or on sale at Christian Bookstore, Beckley.
Sunday, Nov. 6
The Ministry Place, 221 Temple St., Hinton; Helping Hands Mini Mart; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Coats, jackets, men’s, women’s and children, also shoes and non-perishable food. Everything clean and free. Refreshments will be served.
