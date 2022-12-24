Saturday, Dec. 24

Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas Eve service by Raleigh Shared Ministries, a candlelight service of music and telling of the Christmas story with Communion; 6 p.m.

United Methodist Temple, 201 Templeview Drive, Beckley; Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; annual Christmas dinner; public is welcome, mask must be worn, temperatures will be taken at the door; 1 p.m.

