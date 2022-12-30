Saturday, Dec. 31

Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; watch night service, 10 p.m.; the Church of God of America will not be selling dinners Dec. 31.

Welcome Baptist Church, 206 Eighth St., Beckley; New Year’s Eve service; 10:30 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video