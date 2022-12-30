Church notes Dec 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Saturday, Dec. 31Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; watch night service, 10 p.m.; the Church of God of America will not be selling dinners Dec. 31. Welcome Baptist Church, 206 Eighth St., Beckley; New Year’s Eve service; 10:30 p.m. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Church Of God America Night Service Dinner Christianity Church Beckley Baptist Church Trending Video Latest Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Margaret Kathleen McGaha Bass, Mr. DeShawn Keister, Carmen Carlos Ray Morton Jr. Bettie Lee Carlson Robert "Bob" Burns William Jernigan More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJudah Price wins Kennedy AwardLittle General Classic: Allen, Mavs invade Armory for start of tough stretchHart making his mark for PatriotsNorth-South football coaches announcedWoodrow Wilson wins Fallen Heroes Tournament (With Gallery)Clark’s hot start helps Warriors remain unbeatenBoys basketball roundup: Shady falls on first day of Kingdom of the SunParts of Beckley under boil water advisorySopher closing 80-year-old businessMany in Raleigh County remain without water following freezing temps Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
