Saturday March 5
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner, collard greens, potato salad, dessert and drink, $8, barbecue ribs, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and drink, $10, hot dog with the works, $1. For order and delivery call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Wednesday, March 9
Shady Spring Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2952 Ritter Drive, Shady Spring; Youth Service; in fellowship hall; 7 p.m.; director is Tana Farley.
Tuesday, April 5
Johnson Memorial Methodist Church, 107 Monroe St., Alderson; American Red Cross Blood Drive; 1 to 6 p.m.; basement of the church.