Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.