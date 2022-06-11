Today- June 11: New Life Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Road, White Oak; 6 to 8:30 p.m.; games, food, crafts and fun; admission is a non-perishable food for our Food Pantry; everyone is welcome; call 304-252-4687. After June 11th, New Life Baptist Church, White Oak, would like to donate decorations for “Big Fish Bay” VBS program to anyone interested; please call 304-252-4687.
June 27-30: The Hope Center, 410 W. Main St., Sophia; DaySpring (mobile ministry) free for campers; kids entering kindergarten up through fifth grade; to pre-register your camper because there are limited openings at each location go to https://wvumc-reg.brtapp.com/2022dayspringcamper
Saturday, June 11
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner, BBQ rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner and hot dogs for sale; for cost and delivery call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, June 12
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; Homecoming; 11 a.m.; dinner following worship service; no Sunday School and no evening service.