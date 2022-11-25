Saturday, Nov. 26

Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley, will not be selling dinners today.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Sophia United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.

Maxwell Hill Baptist Church, 301 Teel Road, Beckley; free movie “Why The Nativity”; 6 p.m. For more information call the church at 304-253-0366 or Bill Bihler at 304-575-6065.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Mabscott United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas Eve service by Raleigh Shared Ministries, a candlelight service of music and telling of the Christmas story with Communion; 6 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video