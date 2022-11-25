Saturday, Nov. 26
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley, will not be selling dinners today.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Sophia United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Maxwell Hill Baptist Church, 301 Teel Road, Beckley; free movie “Why The Nativity”; 6 p.m. For more information call the church at 304-253-0366 or Bill Bihler at 304-575-6065.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Mabscott United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas Eve service by Raleigh Shared Ministries, a candlelight service of music and telling of the Christmas story with Communion; 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.