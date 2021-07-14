Vacation Bible school
July 12-16: Ronceverte Baptist Church, 437 W. Main St., Ronceverte; “Alpine Ascent - Find Strength in God’s Word”; snacks, games, songs and crafts; 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; classes for nursery age children through those who have completed sixth grade; adult class; children 3 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; for more information call 304-647-4067.
July 18-23: Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley; "Treasured-Discovering You're Priceless to God"; games, songs, snacks; ages 3 to grade 6; 6 to 8:40 p.m.; for more information call 304-877-5115.
Friday, July 16
Rhodell Revival Center, 7115 Coal City Road, Rhodell; second annual Women’s Conference; today, speakers, Apostle Robin Davis of Gallagher and Evangelist Karen Hairston of Fayetteville; 7 p.m.; Saturday’s speakers Pastor Taletha Reed, Assistant Pastor and Prophetess Tara Thompson and keynote speaker Evangelist Cindy Gilliam of Westminister, S.C.; 6 p.m.; dinner following service on Friday and Saturday; Sunday, July 18, service will be at noon and 6 p.m.; speaker, Evangelist Cindy Gilliam of Westminister, S.C.; for more information or transportation call 681-207-6084.
Saturday, July 17
Chestnut Knob Baptist Church, 1745 Chestnut Knob Road, Layland; Gospel Singing Jubilee; 11 a.m.; free lunch in the Auxiliary Building around noon; more singing in the afternoon.
Lochgelly Baptist Church, 1 1/2 mile off U.S. 19 on Lochgelly Road; country Gospel recording artist Shellum Cline and Heavens Harmony in concert; 6 p.m.; for more information or transportation call 304-237-3858.
Sunday, July 18
Manna House Ministries, 701 F St., Beckley; After Covid-19 Gospel Concert featuring Rohn and Reborn of Atlanta, Ga., and The Gospel Singaleers; 7 p.m.; children 5 and under free; tickets in advance $10, at the door, $12. Call Pastor Randy Anderson for ticket information at 304-890-3561.
Monday, July 19
Chestnut Knob Baptist Church, 1745 Chestnut Knob Road, Layland; revival through July 24; speaker, Jerry Tyree; 7 p.m.; special singers nightly.
Friday, July 23
Mt. Olivet Family Camp, Hinton; family camp will start July 23 through 29; Mt. Olivet Camp is on Madams Creek. For more information call Danny Harris at 304-466-0640 or 304-673-8023.