Saturday, Dec. 3
Appalachian Bible College, Bradley; “Light Shall Shine Out of Darkness, a Christmas free concert of praise, 7 p.m.; also at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Sophia United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Maxwell Hill Baptist Church, 301 Teel Road, Beckley; free movie “Why the Nativity,” 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Northgate Baptist Church, 301 Pinewood Drive, Beckley; annual Christmas program, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Fairview Christian Community Church, 120 Black Oak Road, Princeton; The Browder’s Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. No tickets required.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Mabscott United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas Eve service by Raleigh Shared Ministries, a candlelight service of music and telling of the Christmas story with Communion; 6 p.m.
