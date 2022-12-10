Saturday, Dec. 10
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; whiting fish dinner, barbecue rib dinner, fried wing ding, hot dogs; for delivery call 304-890-3561.
A Walk Through Bethlehem Live Nativity, today and tomorrow; 6 to 9 p.m., 255 John Lane Road, Cool Ridge. For more information call 304-578-7334.
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Flat Top; special services; speaker, Danny Gilfilen; special singing, Vivian Lilly; 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Northgate Baptist Church, 301 Pinewood Drive, Beckley; annual Christmas program, 6 p.m.
North Sand Branch Worship Center, 801 N. Sand Branch Road, Mount Hope; morning worship, 11 a.m.; speaker, Pastor Ken Souder; evening worship, 6:30 p.m., guest speaker, Minister Jean Daniels with Rehoboth Cathedral of Christ, Charleston.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Fairview Christian Community Church, 120 Black Oak Road, Princeton; The Browder’s Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., no tickets required for concert.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Crab Orchard Baptist Church, 1501 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard; community-wide Christmas luncheon; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free dinner and everyone is invited.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Mabscott United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The Ministry Place, 221 Temple St., Hinton; Annual 200 Bag Christmas Groceries Giveaway; 3 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to come receive fixings for your Christmas meal. For more information, call Pastor Robbie Rodes at 304-466-8200. Registration at the door.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas Eve service by Raleigh Shared Ministries, a candlelight service of music and telling of the Christmas story with Communion; 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; annual Christmas dinner; public is welcome, mask must be worn, temperatures will be taken at the door; 1 p.m.
