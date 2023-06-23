Sunday, July 9, through Wednesday, July 12
Lochgelly Baptist Church, revival services, Sunday, 6 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m., 3602 Lochgelly Road, Oak Hill. Evangelist Bill Barker and mission team from Ravengap, Ga., special singing by Eternity’s Crossing, Eddie McNeely, Heaven’s Harmony, service for elementary age children each night, including Bible stories, music, games and crafts. Call 304-237-3858 for more information or for a ride.
Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14
Ronceverte Baptist Church, 437 Main St. W., Ronceverte; Food Truck Party-Vacation Bible School, 6:30-9 p.m., dinner at 5:45 p.m. Children 3 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, call Dreama at 304-647-4067 or 304-667-9627.
Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28
United Methodist Temple, Templeview Drive, Beckley; parish-wide vacation Bible school; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. To register, contact Cynthia Blevins at cynthiaablevins@aol.com
