June 4
CANCELED – First Baptist Church of Glen Jean, Building Fund Program, scheduled for 3 p.m.
June 5-9
Sweet Home Free Will Baptist Church, Maben; revival; evangelist Rev. David Cook; 7 p.m.
June 11
Sweet Home Free Will Baptist Church, Maben; picnic at 11 a.m. at Twin Falls State Park Shelter 1; no evening service at the church.
Monday, June 12, through Saturday, June 17
New Life Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Road, White Oak; Kookaburra Coast Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., ages 4-high school, games, snacks, crafts and fun. For more information, call 304-252-4687.
