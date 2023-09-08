Saturday, Sept. 9
Church of God of America, 10 a.m., 200 Bair St., Beckley; whiting fish dinner, barbecue rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner, hot dog; for prices and delivery, call 304-890-3561.
Monday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 17
Arnett Chapel Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Evangelist Wayne Runion; Sept. 11, Grace Parks; Sept. 12, Gospel Connection; Sept. 13, Ruta Prichard; Sept. 14, Heaven’s Harmony; Sept. 15, Better Than Nothin’; Sept. 16, Singing His Praises; Sept. 17, Kathy Scarbro.
Sunday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Sept. 22
Hillbilly Camp Meeting, 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 17; 7 p.m. Sept. 18-22; Stanaford Missionary Baptist Church, 123 Hoist Road, Stanaford. Guest speakers Fred Hart, Chris VanNatter, Mark Brandon, Dale Cable and more. Special music by Rekindled Bits of Grass.
