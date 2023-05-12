Saturday, May 20
Bradley Freewill Church, Bradley; Benefit Gospel Sing, 5 p.m.
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; Community Conversation and Resource Fair, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Come meet and learn about the available resources in our community. Recovery/reentry speakers, community resources, employers and employment services, recovery resources, health providers, service providers. Contact Jeannette Thomas, 304-237-5002.
