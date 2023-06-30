Friday, July 8
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Ave., Beckley; flea market, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information, call Neil at 304-575-9361.
Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14
Ronceverte Baptist Church, 437 Main St. W., Ronceverte; Food Truck Party-Vacation Bible School, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., dinner at 5:45 p.m. Children of all ages invited. Music, crafts, recreation, snacks and Bible stories. Children 3 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, call Dreama at 304-647-4067 or 304-667-9627.
Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28
United Methodist Temple, Templeview Drive, Beckley; parish-wide vacation Bible school; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. To register, contact Cynthia Blevins at cynthiaablevins@aol.com
Saturday, July 29
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; gospel sing, Gospel Harmony Boys and King’s Messenger Trio, 7 p.m. For more information call 304-438-5633.
