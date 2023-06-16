Saturday, June 17
Lochgelly Baptist Church; Free Father’s Day Brunch, 10 a.m., 1 mile off U.S. 19 on Lochgelly Road. Call 304-237-3147 for more details or for a ride to the church.
Church of God of America, 10 a.m., 200 Bair St., Beckley; whiting fish dinner, barbecue rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner, hot dog. For prices and delivery, call 304-890-3561.
Monday, June 19, through Thursday, June 22
Hope Center, Sophia; DaySpring Camp, 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., 410 W. Main St., Sophia. Ages 5-12. Campers explore the Bible, sing silly songs, try their hand at archery, and learn Gaga Ball. To register, visit https://springheights.org/ or call 304-237-7781.
Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23
Daniels Missionary Baptist Church; vacation Bible school, “Monumental,” 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., C&O Dam Road and Ritter Drive, Daniels. Ages 3-12. Games, snacks, music, Biblical lessons. For more information call 304-253-2833. Pre-register at https://forms.gle/fRd4cK16Q5dsyBG76
Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28
United Methodist Temple, Templeview Drive, Beckley; parish-wide vacation Bible school; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. To register, contact Cynthia Blevins at cynthiaablevins@aol.com
