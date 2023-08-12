Aug. 12
Back-to-School Bash and Cookout, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Avenue, Beckley. Free backpacks, school supplies and food. Contact the church for more information. 304-252-8334
Aug. 13
The Ministry Place Helping Hands Mini Mart, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 225 Temple Street, Hinton, WV. A selection of clothing for men, women and children, and nonperishable food will be available for free to the public. Refreshments will be served. 304-466-8200
CANCELED: The organ concert at First Presbyterian Church in Hinton has been canceled. The concert had been scheduled for Aug. 13 to celebrate the church pipe organ’s centennial. The intention is to reschedule the concert later in the fall.
Aug. 13
30th pastoral anniversary of Pastor David F. Allen and Evangelist Gloria Allen, 3 p.m., Welcome Baptist Church, 206 Eighth St., Beckley, guest speaker Bishop Timothy A. Schofield of United Apostolic Faith Church, Beckley.
Aug. 27
Sewell Valley Baptist Church Homecoming, 10 a.m., 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle. Singing with the Mylon Hayes Family at 10 a.m., preaching by Dr. Roger Baker at 11 a.m., meal following the service in the fellowship hall. 304-438-5633
