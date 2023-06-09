Sunday, June 11
Sweet Home Free Will Baptist Church, Maben; picnic at 11 a.m. at Twin Falls State Park Shelter 1; no evening service at the church.
Monday, June 12, through Saturday, June 17
New Life Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Road, White Oak; Kookaburra Coast Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., ages 4 through high school, games, snacks, crafts and fun. For more information, call 304-252-4687.
Saturday, June 17
Lochgelly Baptist Church; Free Father’s Day Brunch, 10 a.m., 1 mile off Rt. 19 on Lochgelly Road. Call 304-237-3147 for more details or for a ride to the church.
Monday, June 19, through Thursday, June 22
Hope Center, Sophia; DaySpring Camp; campers explore the Bible, sing silly songs, try their hand at archery, and learn Gaga Ball. To register, visit https://springheights.org/
Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28
United Methodist Temple, Templeview Drive, Beckley; parish-wide vacation Bible school; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. To register, contact Cynthia Blevins at cynthiaablevins@aol.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.