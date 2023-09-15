Saturday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 17
Arnett Chapel Revival continues, 7 p.m. nightly, Evangelist Wayne Runion; Sept. 16, Singing His Praises; Sept. 17, Kathy Scarbro.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Church of God of America, 10 a.m., 200 Bair St., Beckley; whiting fish dinner, barbecue rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner, hot dog; for prices and delivery, call 304-890-3561.
”Operation Fill Your Pantry Empty Ours,” 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., New Life Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Road, White Oak. Free hot dogs and canned goods. For more information, call 304-763-9707.
Sunday, Sept. 17
First Baptist Church of Glen Jean, 127th Homecoming/Church Anniversary celebration, 3:30 p.m., Collins Hill Road. Guests include Rev. Ronald Sherrod, choir, and congregation from Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Lewisburg. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Rev. Nabors at 304-222-5284.
Monday, Sept. 18, through Friday, Sept. 22
Fellowship Revival, 7 p.m., Fairdale Free Will Baptist Church; Sept. 18, Rev. Danny Gilfilen; Sept. 19, Rev. Butch Acord; Sept. 20, Rev. Lonnie Greer; Sept. 21, Rev. Jerry Tyree; Sept. 22, Rev. Jackie Grimmett. Special singing nightly.
