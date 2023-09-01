Sunday, Sept. 3
Heart of God Ministries Church Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m., 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, with Bishop Vincent Charity, pastor of Master’s Touch Praise Ministries in Temple Hills, Md. A community block party will follow the morning service and conclude at 3 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 17
Arnett Chapel Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Evangelist Wayne Runion; Sept. 11, Grace Parks; Sept. 12, Gospel Connection; Sept. 13, Ruta Prichard; Sept. 14, Heaven’s Harmony; Sept. 15, Better Than Nothin’; Sept. 16, Singing His Praises; Sept. 17, Kathy Scarbro.
