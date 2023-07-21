Saturday, July 22
Free gospel concert, 11 a.m., Beckley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 116 Willowood Road (off Dry Hill Road), followed by free potluck. Sam K Music from Martinsburg, guest worship leader and speaker. For more information, call 304-237-4976 or 304-247-4350.
Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28
Parish-wide vacation Bible school, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, Templeview Drive, Beckley. To register, contact Cynthia Blevins at cynthiaablevins@aol.com
Saturday, July 29
Gospel sing, 7 p.m., Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle. Gospel Harmony Boys, featuring the King’s Messenger Trio. For more information, call 304-438-5633.
