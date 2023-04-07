Sunday, April 9
Mabscott United Methodist Church, Easter service with holy Communion, 9:30 a.m., in person or online.
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, Easter service with holy Communion, 11 a.m., in person or online.
Sophia United Methodist Church, Easter service with holy Communion, 11 a.m., in person or online.
Sunday, April 16
The Ministry Place Helping Hands Mini Mart, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 221 Temple St., Hinton. Clothing for men, women and children, shoes, nonperishable food free to public.
Saturday, April 22
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Mark Trammell Quartet, 7 p.m., 304-438-5633.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.