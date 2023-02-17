Saturday, Feb. 18
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; whiting fish dinner, barbecue rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner, hot dog; for prices and delivery, call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Ave., Beckley; Black history program at 3 p.m.; guest speakers, Rev. James Cox, Rev. Damon Hamby, Rev. Brian "Kiko" Wallington; music by New Gospel Singaleers, Mt. Vernon Baptist Choir and area soloists; special awards presentation.
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; annual Black history service at 4 p.m.; speaker, Dr. Kristi Dumas; Spirit of Excellence Awards will be given. After the 10 a.m. service “A Taste of Black History” Soul Food dinners will be available for $12 each.
