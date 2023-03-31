Saturday, April 1
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; whiting fish dinner, barbecue rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner, hot dog; for prices and delivery, call 304-890-3561.
First Baptist Church, 345 Seventh St., Rainelle; Third Annual Community Drive Thru Easter Celebration; journey through the life of Christ; participants will receive a map to other participating churches; 2-4 p.m.; 304-438-6311.
Sunday, April 2, through Friday, April 7
Sewell Valley Baptist Church Spring Revival, Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 6:30 p.m. and Monday-Friday at 7 p.m., 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle, 304-438-5633.
Friday, April 7
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; “The Reposing of Jesus of Nazareth,” free event for Good Friday, 7 p.m., 304-253-3944.
Saturday, April 22
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Mark Trammell Quartet, 7 p.m., 304-438-5633.
