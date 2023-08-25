Saturday, Aug. 26
Church of God of America, 10 a.m., 200 Bair St., Beckley; whiting fish dinner, barbecue rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner, hot dog; for prices and delivery, call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Sewell Valley Baptist Church Homecoming, 10 a.m., 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle. Singing with the Mylon Hayes Family at 10 a.m., preaching by Dr. Roger Baker at 11 a.m., meal following the service in the fellowship hall. For more information call 304-438-5633.
Monday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 17
Arnett Chapel Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Evangelist Wayne Runion; Sept. 11, Grace Parks; Sept. 12, Gospel Connection; Sept. 13, Ruta Prichard; Sept. 14, Heaven’s Harmony; Sept. 15, Better Than Nothin’; Sept. 16, Singing His Praises; Sept. 17, Kathy Scarbro.
