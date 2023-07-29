Saturday, July 29
Sewell Valley Baptist Church Gospel Sing, 7 p.m., 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle. Gospel Harmony Boys, featuring the King’s Messenger Trio. 304-438-5633
Aug. 13
The Ministry Place Helping Hands Mini Mart, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 225 Temple St., Hinton. A selection of clothing for men, women and children, and nonperishable food will be available for free to the public. Refreshments will be served. 304-466-8200
