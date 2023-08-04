August 7-11
Kopperston Freewill Baptist Church Revival, 7 p.m., speaker Brother Johnny Salzo.
August 13
The Ministry Place Helping Hands Mini Mart, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 225 Temple St., Hinton. A selection of clothing for men, women and children as well as nonperishable food will be available for free to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 304-466-8200.
August 27
Sewell Valley Baptist Church Homecoming, 10 a.m., 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle. Singing with the Mylon Hayes Family at 10 a.m., preaching by Dr. Roger Baker at 11 a.m., meal following the service in the fellowship hall. For more information call 304-438-5633.
