Saturday, April 22
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; whiting fish dinner, barbecue rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner, hot dog; for prices and delivery, call 304-890-3561.
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle, 7 p.m., Mark Trammell Quartet, 304-438-5633.
Sunday, April 30
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Road, Mount Hope, 6 p.m. special guest singers, Jay Humphrey Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.