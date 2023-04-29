Saturday, April 29
Church of God of America, 10 a.m., 200 Bair St., Beckley; whiting fish dinner, barbecue rib dinner, fried wing ding dinner, hot dog; for prices and delivery, call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, April 30
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Road, Mount Hope, 6 p.m., special guest singers, Jay Humphrey Family.
Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Road, Mount Hope, 7 p.m., revival with Evangelist Dale Vance.
