Aug. 27
Sewell Valley Baptist Church Homecoming, 10 a.m., 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle. Singing with the Mylon Hayes Family at 10 a.m., preaching by Dr. Roger Baker at 11 a.m., meal following the service in the fellowship hall. For more information call 304-438-5633.
Monday, Sept. 11, through
Sunday, Sept. 17
Arnett Chapel Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, 4472 Coal River Road, Arnett. Evangelist Wayne Runion; Sept. 11, Grace Parks; Sept. 12, Gospel Connection; Sept. 13, Ruta Prichard; Sept. 14, Heaven’s Harmony; Sept. 15, Better Than Nothin’; Sept. 16, Singing His Praises; Sept. 17, Kathy Scarbro. For more information call 304-934-5365.
