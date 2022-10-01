Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Nov. 23, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
We’ve all seen lists of information that appear in church bulletins. Typos, incorrect words and misplaced information can make for some interesting reading. My cousin sent me one of the newest lists making its rounds. Enjoy!
- Our Christian weight loss group will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Martin’s Church. Please use the large double doors at the side entrance.
- The fasting and prayer conference includes meals.
- Ladies, don’t forget the rummage sale. It’s a chance to get rid of those things not worth keeping around the house. Don’t forget your husbands.
- The peacemaking meeting scheduled for today has been canceled due to a conflict.
- Remember in prayer the many who are sick of our community.
- Miss Charlene Mason sang “I will not pass this way again,” giving obvious pleasure to the congregation.
- Next Thursday, there will be tryouts for the choir. They need all the help they can get.
- Barbara remains in the hospital and needs blood donors for more transfusions. She is also having trouble sleeping and requests tapes of Father Jack’s sermons.
- Irving Benson and Jessie Carter were married Oct. 24 in the church. So ends a beautiful friendship that began in their school days.
- At the evening service tonight, the sermon topic will be, “What Is Hell?” Come early and listen to our choir practice.
- Eight new choir robes are currently needed due to the addition of several new members and to the deterioration of some older ones.
- Please place your donation in the envelope along with the deceased person you want remembered.
- The church will host an evening of fine dining, super entertainment and gracious hostility.
- Potluck supper Sunday at 5 p.m. — prayer and medication to follow.
- Ladies’ Bible study will be held Thursday morning at 10 a.m. All ladies are invited to lunch in the fellowship hall after the B.S. is done.
- The pastor would appreciate it if the ladies of the congregation would lend him their electric girdles for the pancake breakfast next Sunday.
- Low self-esteem support group will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. Please use the back door.
- The eighth-graders will be presenting Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” in the church basement Friday at 7 p.m. The congregation is invited to attend this tragedy.
