Stayin’ Alive, a Bee Gees tribute ensemble concert, will be presented at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.
Stayin’ Alive features the vocal trio of Tony Mattina, Todd Sharman and George Manz, backed by studio musicians who capture the sound mystique of The Bee Gees.
Stayin’ Alive offers their audiences the songs of a full Bee Gees play list with such songs as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancin,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin Alive.”
In addition, the group performs softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words,” and “To Love Somebody,” among other hits.
Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and imagery. The show has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62-piece orchestra.
Tickets for the show are $20 and can be purchased by contacting the Mathena Center at 304-425-5128.
