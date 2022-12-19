The Greenbrier Valley Council of the Knights of Columbus has announced the Christmas Eve and Day Mass schedule for the Catholic churches of the Greenbrier Valley including the traditional Midnight Mass, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Christmas Day at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on U.S. 60 West, across from The Greenbrier Hotel Clinic, in White Sulphur Springs.
Earlier on Christmas Eve, there will be a Christmas Mass at St. Charles Borromeo with music provided by the church choir at 5 p.m.
At 7 p.m., Christmas Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church at the intersection of W.Va. 63 West and Walnut Street in Ronceverte with music provided by the Hymns and Hers, the choir of St. Catherine of Siena.
On Christmas Day, in addition to Midnight Mass, Masses will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo; at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena; and at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rainelle.
In Pocahontas County, Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark, the Evangelist, Catholic Church in Bartow at 5 p.m. and at 9 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church atop Snowshoe Mountain.
Christmas Mass will be celebrated at St. John Neuman Catholic Church at the intersection of W.Va. 39 and Court Street in Marlinton at 10 a.m.
