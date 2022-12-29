lewisburg, w.va. – After being forced to postpone due to frigid weather, Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s drive-through light show, is set to continue Dec. 30 and 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Despite having to close last weekend, we are excited to give the community one last chance to enjoy Christmas at the Fair,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated in a press release.
“The City of Lewisburg has extended several of its holiday events to this weekend as well, so we hope folks will come out and enjoy all that is offered!”
Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only and begins at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns. Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns and turn off headlights when driving through the show. Mobile donations are accepted via Paypal at https://bit.ly/3oj0sMi.
