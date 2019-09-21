Q: I was taking Coumadin for my heart and then I saw commercials for Eliquis and Xarelto. I was thinking to ask my doctor about switching because then I do not have to do lab work so much. What is the difference between the medications and why is there no lab work required with Eliquis or Xarelto?
A: All three medications you mentioned above are blood thinners, but they thin the blood through different pathways of the blood. All of the three medications, Coumadin, Eliquis, and Xarelto, interfere with these clotting factors in a different way. Coumadin is an older drug and its effectiveness of how well it is thinning your blood is measured using lab work. The lab value we look at is a PT/INR value. This value tells your provider how thin your blood is and how to adjust your Coumadin dose. The newer medications, Xarelto and Eliquis, were designed differently so that lab work is no longer required. We do need some lab work to check your hemoglobin and kidney function, to make sure you are not losing blood and to adjust the dose of Eliquis and Xarelto, because these medications are dosed based on your kidney function. However, you do not have to do the weekly or monthly INR values with Coumadin with the new medications.
Q: I have really dry skin during the winter time and was wondering what are the best types of creams or soaps to use?
A: Soaps that are moisturizing are often the best and using a lotion or cream such as Aveeno or Nivea often has some good results for most people. For really dry areas such as heels and elbows, try plain Vaseline. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water because hydrating from the inside is just as important.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Have a good week and enjoy the fall season.