A beloved local tradition returned for the first time since 2019 on Saturday as downtown Lewisburg welcomed visitors to the 12th Annual Chocolate Festival.
Erica Vaughan, who serves as both the executive director of the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley and the chairperson of the festival, said she was looking forward to the event, which was canceled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to Covid-19 safety concerns.
“We love for people to come see our lovely town of Lewisburg and visit the Greenbrier Valley, and that hasn’t been possible for two years,” she said.
The event benefits the United Way.
Vaughan said, “Merchants take great pride in their offerings and in finding unique chocolate vendors so we have this huge variety.”
Though chocolate was the star of the festival, it wan't the only attraction as guests could enjoy live music from the greenspace — or inside Greenbrier Valley Theatre in case of inclement weather. Other activities included a screening of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” children’s storytelling, face painting, complimentary souvenir photos, a dance performance, an Easter egg hunt and pastry demonstrations by Greenbrier Pastry Chef Jean Francois Suteau and Lisa Carter.
“I’m excited the world is opening back up and we can all be together and we can continue on with this wonderful tradition in Lewisburg,” Vaughan said.
