Beckley’s 32nd Annual Chili Night is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, from 4-7 p.m. along streets in downtown Beckley.
Restaurants, businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to participate in the chili competition.
Because of limited space, only the first 32 chili registrations will be accepted, along with 25 other booths.
Interested vendors are being urged to register by Sept. 15 to be part of one of Beckley’s biggest events.
Most of the non-chili booth spaces are already full, but a few chili booth spots are still available.
Register at Beckley.Events (https://beckley.events/city-of-beckley-sponsored-events/) or call 304-256-1776 to request the form. In addition to the chili competition, Chili Night features several stages of entertainment and activities.
The entertainment includes:
Jim Word Memorial Park
• 4-5 p.m. – Billy Payne & the Gypsy Outlaws
• 5:30-7 p.m. – Jon Ben Slate
Main Street
• 4-5 p.m. – The Untrained Professionals
• 5:30-6 p.m. – Seeking Altitude
• 6:30-7 p.m. – Haunted Bicycles
Shoemaker Square
• 5:30-7 p.m. – Quiet Enough
Cardinals Plaza
• 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Peyton Ramsey
• 5:30-5:50 p.m. – Kamron Lawson (“American Idol” contestant)
Gravel lot on Neville Street
• 6-7 p.m. – Wrestling (tentative)
In the back of Jim Word Memorial Park parking lot, Kids Zone with Quantum Party Rentals (Euro-bungee, double slide inflatable, bounce house, and games booth) will be set up. A bracelet to play all evening costs $5 with half of all proceeds supporting Salvation Army’s new Boys & Girls Club.
Chili-tasting sample tickets cost $5 for five sample tickets and a People’s Choice voting coin. Ticket booths will be located on Neville Street near Jim Word Memorial Park, at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre, and on Main Street at headquarters near Fosters. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online at Beckley.Events later this month.
Chili Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. For more details about the event, call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook.
