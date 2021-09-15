Chili Night turns 30 years this year, and city officials are aiming to put on a "safer" version of the popular street fair.
Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events cautioned Wednesday that festival organizers want to bring back Chili Night after the 2020 event was cancelled, due to Covid, but Moorefield is still working out the details and getting advice from the Raleigh County Health Department.
"Our committee is going to meet on Monday, and we'll talk about it," Moorefield reported. "We're hoping that we can do it.
"We've talked a little bit about a scaled-back version."
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Tuesday that the city officially wants to host Chili Night, which occurs the first Saturday evening in October, every year.
Local vendors bring their best chili recipe and compete in a cook-off. Festival-goers purchase tickets to sample the chili and vote on their favorite.
Musical artists and other entertainers perform, along with non-food vendors, and there is a kids carnival at Jim Word Memorial Park during most years.
"Chili Night has become a happy identify of Beckley's super event," said Rappold on Wednesday, adding that Moorefield is currently planning the details. "Personally, I love the excitement of the night and spirit of all of the vendors, so I'm hoping the recommendation is to have a great evening at Chili Night."
A "scaled-back" version of Chili Night would likely be a limited number of chili and non-chili vendors and sales of 1,000 to 1,500 strips of sample tickets. In a normal year, there are 4,000 strips sold, which is good for 20,000 samples of Beckley's best small batch chili recipes.
"We're cutting it way back," said Moorefield, explaining the version of Chili Night that she plans to present to city officials. "This is something we'll double check with the mayor and with the health department, and make sure they're on board.
"That's kind of what I'm thinking might work."
Moorefield said that Beckley Events is cognizant of Covid transmission rates, which started to rise in July and continued throughout August.
On Tuesday, there were 158 West Virginians on ventilators — a record. Patients in intensive care units in state hospitals have also reached record-breaking numbers this week, according to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) tallies.
Moorefield said that during the summer's events in June and July, crowd sizes were larger. During the Kid's Classic Festival in early September, Moorefield said she saw a marked decrease in crowd numbers. Many who attended also wore masks and kept social distance, she added.
"Saturday, we had two to 300 families there, but everybody was able to social distance, had a good time, and it seemed safe," she said. "So we're hoping we can continue that for Chili Night and just do a scaled-back version.
"There's already some activities that are already planned and have been promoted that we hope that we don't have to cancel, altogether."
Local attorney Steve New is hosting a wrestling match during the 2021 Chili Night, said Moorefield. She said that New will not wrestle but will sponsor the match in an empty lot that he owns on Main Street.
The lot is the site of New's former law office, which had to be demolished after the roof of the Walton's Bonding building next door caved in and crashed into New's building in June 2019.
Raleigh County Prevention Coalition has also planned an art display in downtown business windows.
"They were really counting on the crowd from Chili Night to do those," she added.
Moorefield added that carnival rides may not be a part of this year's festival, depending on the arrangement with the vendor.
By Wednesday, Moorefield said, 14 chili vendors and 14 "non-chili" vendors had signed up for Chili Night 2021.
Long-time vendors have been invited back already, and they have priority status. A few musical groups have also confirmed, she added.
"We just kind of encourage anybody that, if they are nervous about it, or they have any compromised immune system, to avoid it," she advised. "Just be smart and avoid the crowd.
"I don't think it's the usual crowd," she added. "If people have been vaccinated and wear the mask and are safe and will social distance, then come and try to have fun."