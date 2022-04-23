The Appalachian Children’s Chorus (ACC) Concert Choir will perform at Concord University on Tuesday, April 26, for the Carl S. Azzara Music Colloquium.
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point.
There is no admission charge, and the general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending.
The award-winning choir, performing under the direction of Selina Midkiff and Christopher Brown, includes 21 choristers from the Charleston, W.Va., area. Established in 1990, the ACC has received numerous honors including being designated the official Children’s Chorus of West Virginia in 2003 by the governor and the secretary of state. In 2006 the group became The Ambassadors of Music for West Virginia for representing the state, its friendly inhabitants and West Virginia’s lifestyle to the nation and the world.