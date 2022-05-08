Eden Hebron, 19, fidgets with her rings as she discusses the years of work she has done to cope with trauma and mental health effects, after witnessing a gunman kill a close friend and two other students in Florida's 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, during an interview with Associated Press journalists, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Hollywood, Fla. Hebron's experience shows how many of the survivors have grappled with severe mental health issues that derailed their adolescence and greatly impacted their families.