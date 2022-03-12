Change is one of the most constant and inevitable things in this developing and dynamic world of ours, and recently I have really been feeling the effects of change in myriad different ways. Change can be good, but oftentimes, for me, at least at first thought, change is a lot of times scary. After taking some time to reframe my thoughts on change, I have come to realize that since it is indeed inevitable, I might as well learn to look at the positives and new opportunities that change allows, which, as you all know by now, is what I’m always apt to do.
We are beings in motion, so it only makes sense that the world around us be in motion too, and hopefully, if all works out, both will be moving forward. As I think about my future and the world’s future, I hold in my heart the best intentions and brightest thoughts of what change can bring to us. I hope that we can move forward and experience new, exciting, and different things as we transition in and out of these precarious times, places, homes, and stages in our lives.
As I begin to plan my last summer living at home, I continue to grapple with my feelings and my thoughts on that very word, “last.” Sure, in a couple of months from now, this place won’t be where I am night in and night out, but it will always be my home. Some might say that experiencing changes in life, like going off to college, might leave a person feeling uprooted; I think that it’s more like a transplant. And with any luck, and with the right tender touch, a person’s roots will stay attached and with that, they will learn to adapt, flourish, and grow in any new environment.
I still, some days, get carried away thinking about change. I feel sad, or like it’s all happening too fast, but then I remember my roots that keep me grounded in conjunction with all the excitement change can bring and I always feel better. I shall become my Willow self and excitedly blow with the ever-shifting wind of change, while still always remembering my roots and where I come from.
