The Make It Shine Committee of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce (BRCCC) is seeking volunteers to help with its annual Earth Day Litter Sweep Series and area events.
It all begins Friday with a litter sweep along Pikeview Drive and Harper Road at 2 p.m. Interested parties should report to Dr. Patton’s Office across from the State Police Office on Pikeview Drive for supplies (vests, litter sticks, bags and gloves provided) and litter pick-up area assignments. Immediately following the Pikeview cleanup, the crew will move to Harper Road. RSVP to BRCCC for the Harper Rd Litter Sweep participation: 304-252-7328 or chamber@brccc.com.
Organizers suggest volunteers wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle and work gloves.
On Thursday, April 13, the campaign moves to Beaver for a sidewalk cleanup from 2 — 4 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Kroger parking lot in Beaver for supplies and litter pick-up assignments.
On Friday, April 21, the Piney Creek Watershed Association (PCWA) is scheduled to introduce “Trash Trout,” a waterway litter trap, in an effort to clean up local creeks and waterways.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 3 p.m. at the Fire Tower Building on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.
The PCWA is joining Beckley Events at the Coffee & Tea Celebration in downtown Beckley on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Neville streets.
