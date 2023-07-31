The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the next Leadership Beckley class, which will have its inaugural meeting in September.
Leadership Beckley is a multi-week program to develop the leadership potential of selected individuals to prepare them for greater civic responsibility and involvement and to provide a forum for future leaders to develop and connect in the Beckley-Raleigh County community.
The initiative claims a group of over 100 graduates.
All class members must participate in a group service project with completion required by the graduation ceremony.
Also, all members must attend at least eight of the 10 sessions plus graduation ceremonies.
To learn more about the program, contact the chamber at 304-252-7328. Applications are available online at https://brccc.com/leadership-beckley with a fee of $250.
Subjects for the 2023 class include leadership, non-profits, community service, economic development, tourism, education, arts, small business/entrepreneurship, city/county government and health care.
