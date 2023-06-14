I tell you almost every week that my goal is to find something for every event-goer out there. This goal remains true, and I think I have accomplished it again this week. If you are the type of person who doesn’t find anything interesting in today’s column, then you probably aren’t the type of person to be reading an events column to begin with. Challenge yourself. Find something great to do that you have never done before. Take a friend with you and then write and tell me about it. Let’s start with a full-blown festival.
The 24th Annual Spring Wine Festival at Daniel Vineyards has crept up on us again. I set up at this event as an art vendor last year and cannot say enough great things about it. Come out on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and experience it for yourself. Wines from vineyards all over West Virginia will be available to sample and purchase at this great event. Some of the area’s top craft vendors will also be set up with their wares. Calacino’s will be serving some savory food, along with Mister Crabs Catering & Boil Truck, Twisted Sisterz BBQ, and the Noshery Food Truck. The live music lineup is fantastic as well this year. It all starts at 11 a.m. with Lady D, followed by Jay Milam from 1-3 p.m. Then the Untrained Professionals will tie it all up from 3 – 6 p.m.
This festival is only $15 per person at the gate, and that includes a commemorative DV wine glass. Remember to bring cash only for the day, because no other forms of payment will be available.
l l l
Let’s talk about some places that offer live music, dinner, and drink options. I urge you to follow these venues on social media to always keep up to date with all the shows as they are scheduled, but here’s a quick breakdown for this week.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15 — Thomas Danley will be playing at Bike Night at Calacino’s in Beckley. This event is free to attend with door prizes, 50/50 drawings, and more. The live music and cornhole tournament both start at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16 — JC Square will perform at the Mad Hatter in Beckley from 8 - 11 p.m.
Retrograde will play in Mullens at the Rusted Musket at 9 p.m.
The Untrained Professionals will be on stage at Calacino’s in Beckley from 8 - 11 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17 — If you miss Jay Milam at the Wine Festival, he will also be at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville from 7 - 9 p.m.
The Switch will be at the Skyline Lodge, Pub & Grill from 8 - 11 p.m. It’s my opinion that this young band is going places, so go see them and let me know what you think.
Chris Hopson will be at the Weathered Ground Brewery from 6 - 9 p.m.
Matt Jones and the Road will be at Calacino’s from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. These guys always pack a house, so get a table early, or even call and reserve one to be sure you don’t miss a single thing.
Shawn Benfield is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. show at Maloney’s Pub in Summersville.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18 — It’s tough to find a live show on a Sunday, but the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has you covered for Father’s Day. Jonah Carden will be there this weekend from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. Grab dad, and go try something from their delicious menu and make an afternoon of it.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 — Shawn Benfield will be at the 50 East in White Sulphur Springs. I had one of the best meals I have had all year there a few months ago and suggest that you all give this place a try. Shawn hits the stage at 6 p.m. for this one.
l l l
That’s a bunch of shows for sure, but it’s never just about the music around here. Our local venues like to make sure that there’s something for everyone to enjoy, and this week is no exception. Here are a few examples, and again, you can visit their Facebook pages for even more details.
The Mad Hatter is having a Beckley Pride After Party & Drag Show at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.
Let’s not forget about a few Wing Nights. Chetty’s Pub in Fayetteville celebrates one of America’s favorite foods every Monday at 7 p.m. with live music. This week it will be Mike Snodgrass on the stage.
Foster’s in Beckley now opens at 4 p.m. and they have their own Wing Night party every Wednesday. They feature 75 cent wings, drink specials, and a live DJ who will play whatever the crowd is in the mood for from 5 - 9 p.m.
Foster’s is also now open on Tuesdays for Taco, Tequila, and Margarita Night, with specials on all three. Happy hour is from 4 - 7 p.m., and I imagine this will quickly turn into a great new Tuesday night destination.
Calacino’s has a unique Trivia Night at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. It’s very popular and fills up quickly, so drop in early and see what all the buzz is about. They also have a very lively Karaoke Night every Wednesday evening with DJ Robbie.
l l l
The Beckley Art Center is holding the opening reception for their 2023 Juried Exhibition on Friday, June 16, at 6 p.m. Drop by the Dan & Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery to see some beautiful work in a wide range of mediums. If you can’t make the opening, this exhibition will run until Thursday, June 22. The Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekly.
l l l
All Star Wrestling’s Bash in Beckley 3 will be at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m. Presented by New, Taylor & Associates, this event will feature Matt Cardona vs. Heath in a steel cage match. You will see other special guests like John Morrison Valkyrie, DDTrash, Aaron West, Huffmanly, Super Oprah, The Heatseekers, and more. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at beckleyconventioncenter.com.
l l l
Another great event is at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center this week as well. The Register-Herald will be hosting their annual Senior Day Out on Wednesday, June 21. There is no admission fee for this event and you can expect local vendors, performers, bingo, door prizes, and more. Come out between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to join the fun! Throughout the event, music will be provided by John Brandt and Thomas Danley, who have been kind enough to volunteer.
l l l
Here’s something very different from the norm. Haunted Beckley is offering a set of Workshops on Paranormal Investigation techniques on Friday, June 16. This workshop will be at the GFWC Beckley Woman’s Club, 202 Park Ave., at 6 p.m. Guests will participate in an actual investigation in the clubhouse while honing different investigative skills. You are free to bring your own equipment or use theirs for this event. All attendees can also participate in a group chat afterward to discuss the evening. Cost is $20 prepaid, $25 at the door, and free to members. You may email beckleywomansclub@gmail.com for more details.
l l l
Wizarding Weekend is back at The Resort at Glade Springs on Saturday, June 17, from 4 - 9:30 p.m. This year, be warned that dark forces have made their way into the Wild and WANDerful Wizarding School of WV. Join them for a night of magical fun in the fully decorated Great Hall for a wonderful Wizard’s Feast and more. Your evening will begin with a Magical Cocktail Hour where you can mingle with other wizards, witches, and magical creatures while enjoying one of the many specialty themed drinks from the Elixir Bar. You will also be welcomed into the Great Hall for a delicious themed dinner with a special guest performance called “Defense Against the Dark Arts Illusionists Show.” Be sure to study up on your Famous Wizards Trivia because after dinner you will go head-to-head with the other houses in a race for the order cup. You can also expect a scavenger hunt, overnight room packages, an illusionist show, and much more. Children and adults are all welcome to this event. Tickets start at $45, and you can secure yours at gladesprings.ticketleap.com. You may also call 866-396-3034 for more details.
l l l
Adventures on the Gorge is hosting a Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser for United Way of Southern WV on Monday, June 19. Come out and help Fayette County Team Mariah and Lewis for the upcoming Dancing with the Stars event. It all starts at 6 p.m., and you can sign up through the United Way PayPal. It’s $30 per team with prizes like dinner for two at Pies & Pints, a massage from Gorge Works, and a Timbertrex gift certificate for two.
l l l
There’s no shortage of events out there this week, so what are you going to do? Surely there’s something out there just for you. No? Be adventurous and try something new. Have some savory tastes at a wine festival. Go see a live band. Try an award-winning craft beer. Enter a cornhole tournament. Whatever you end up doing, I can almost guarantee that you will take a little piece of local culture home with you.
