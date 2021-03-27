Celebrating 105th birthday, Ana Clemens has some advice

Anna Marie Clemens Huddleston celebrated her 105th birthday March 14.
Marie was born in Bolt and lived her live in Boomer and Beckley and currently resides at the Raleigh Center in Daniels.
She has lived a healthy life. She had an annual health checkup and followed the doctor's advice. She maintained a normal weight and exercised. Amazingly, she never had cancer, heart disease or diabetes. She has never broken a bone and has never had surgery except cataracts.
However, she does have COPD probably due to smoking for 30 years. In her youth, smoking was very common, but when the Surgeon General announced it was harmful, she quit cold turkey.
We, today, should learn some valuable lessons from her example.
Marie has been a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She was active in the community and her church, St. Mary's United Methodist. A few years ago, when asked what was the most important invention in her lifetime, she replied, "The telephone, without a doubt. It lets us reach out to others with important news and friendship."
Now, sadly, Marie, due to advanced age, has dementia and suffers from severe loss of hearing and vision. The staff at the Raleigh Counter has been very attentive and helpful with these issue and the family is very grateful to each of those who have contributed to her care.
• • •
Marie's Wise Sayings
1. You need to attend church.
2. You out to get organized.
3. Always express gratitude if someone gives you a gift or other kindness. The best way is a handwritten note.
4. Treat roses/plants like people: give them something to eat and drink and talk to them.
5. Walking is the best exercise and it's free.
6. Always preheat your oven before baking.
7. Appreciate beautiful things whether yours or not.
8. Stop coloring your hair at a certain age. You decide age.
